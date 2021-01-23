Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,185 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.16% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,392 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 563,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

NYSE:BDN opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

