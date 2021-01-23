ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

NYSE:MAN opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

