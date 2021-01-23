MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Tops $23.00 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $23.00 million and $2.20 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 38.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00282590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040083 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

