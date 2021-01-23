Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 2.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 763.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE MFC opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.