MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $65,238.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00128333 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039497 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

