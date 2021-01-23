MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Up 19.3% This Week

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040016 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

MarketPeak can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

