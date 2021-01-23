Marlin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.06 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Marlin has traded 99.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077231 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00040386 BTC.

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

