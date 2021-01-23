Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

