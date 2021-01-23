Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $137.41

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and traded as low as $130.00. Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 31,757 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.84. The stock has a market cap of £101.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

