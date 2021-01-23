Masari (MSR) Market Cap Tops $218,157.70

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $218,157.70 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,971.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.77 or 0.03852649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00431003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.01345296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00543766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00430895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00270077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023279 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

