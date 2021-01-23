Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.45. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 26,827 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
