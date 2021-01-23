Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.45. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 26,827 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $198.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

