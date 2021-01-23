Master Contract Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,586.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 249.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $768,959.63 and approximately $45,586.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.07 or 0.03868786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023279 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

