Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.45. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,954 shares of company stock valued at $164,650,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $328.99 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.