Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.87 and a 200 day moving average of $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

