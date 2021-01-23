Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.35. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 403,319 shares trading hands.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

