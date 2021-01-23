Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after acquiring an additional 514,003 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average is $213.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

