Matic Network (MATIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.13 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $170.77 million and $54.13 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,264,338 coins. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

