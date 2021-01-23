Matryx (MTX) Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Matryx token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $555,969.51 and $75,087.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Matryx Token Profile

MTX is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

