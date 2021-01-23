Maverick Chain (MVC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,020.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $377,489.73 and $4,020.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00077207 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00280490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

