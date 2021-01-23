Maverick Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,380.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $382,498.31 and $3,380.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00056024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00127864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00077794 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00274995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039308 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

