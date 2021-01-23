MAX Exchange Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,927.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $209,410.34 and $23,927.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.01 or 0.99722183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00328867 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00653729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00159013 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00034202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003838 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

