McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Investment House LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.