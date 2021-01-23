McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

MKC stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

