McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lessened by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

