MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 24,566 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,566 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 380,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 86,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

