MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Down 56.7% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. MedicCoin has a market cap of $36,688.81 and approximately $42.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 56.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

