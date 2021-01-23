MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $145,609.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediShares has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

