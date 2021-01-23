MEET.ONE Reaches Market Cap of $272,233.49 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $272,233.49 and $153.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00055127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040205 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

