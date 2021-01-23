MEET.ONE Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $269,062.50 and $91.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00057003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00127422 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00071126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040685 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.