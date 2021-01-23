Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEGGF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meggitt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Meggitt stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.