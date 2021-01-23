Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $10.65. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 4,650 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO)’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

