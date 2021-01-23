Meme (MEME) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Meme has a market cap of $14.23 million and $2.60 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $508.31 or 0.01578881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00327482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003825 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

