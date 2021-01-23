MenaPay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $55,095.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.59 million and $55,095.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

