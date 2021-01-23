MenaPay One Day Volume Reaches $53,545.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.62 million and $53,545.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

