Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.