Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

