Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

