Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lowered by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

