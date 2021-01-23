MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.44

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.44 and traded as high as $143.50. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at $141.25, with a volume of 516,256 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €126.44.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

