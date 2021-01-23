Merculet Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $52,215.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00056018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00126930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00077081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00279499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,067,856 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

