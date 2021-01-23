Mercury Trading 40.7% Higher This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $419,763.13 and approximately $3,116.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00126331 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077590 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00278540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00071883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

