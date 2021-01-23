Meridian Network Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1.10 million worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00060028 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004401 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003423 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,919,828 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars.

