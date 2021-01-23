MesChain Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One MesChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. MesChain has a total market cap of $135,916.83 and approximately $17,814.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

MesChain Token Profile