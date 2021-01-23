Metacoin (MTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,506.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 87.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded 361.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. Metacoin has a total market cap of $207.72 million and approximately $66,506.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.00649176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04263931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017757 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

