Metadium (META) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $203,156.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00665133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.44 or 0.04346944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017793 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

