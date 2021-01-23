MetaHash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,908.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $11,908.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00125786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00282365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040292 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,501,957,779 coins and its circulating supply is 2,331,767,409 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

