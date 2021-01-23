Metal Price Reaches $0.40 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

