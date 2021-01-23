MetaMorph Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,196.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $199,001.68 and approximately $27,196.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 172.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00697503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.98 or 0.04410338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

