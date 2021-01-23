MetaMorph Trading 174.5% Higher This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $197,847.17 and approximately $39,902.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 174.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.