Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Reaches $9.44 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $253,135.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.96 or 0.03860739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023274 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,700,337 coins and its circulating supply is 79,700,232 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

